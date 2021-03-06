Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Bin Zaid Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Desi Gamers is one of the most prominent Indian Free Fire YouTube channels. It is run by Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, and has a subscriber count of 8.86 million.

Bin Zaid Gaming is an upcoming Indian Free Fire content creator with 367k subscribers and a total view count of 22.73 million. He is reputed for his incredible gameplay.

This article compares the stats of these players in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 7977 squad matches and has come out on top on 2198 occasions for a win rate of 27.55%. With 20769 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The internet star has 733 first-place finishes in 4206 duo games, leading to a win ratio of 17.42%. He has 11064 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Desi Gamers has played 3335 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 271 games, which equals a win rate of 8.12%. He has eliminated 7467 foes, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.44.

Ranked stats

Amit has 74 squad matches to his name in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 18 games, corresponding to a win ratio of 24.32%. He has 259 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.63.

The YouTuber has 29 appearances in duo games and has triumphed in a single match, which comes down to a win ratio of 3.44%. He is nine kills short of the 100 mark, holding a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The streamer has also participated in 14 solo matches and has three victories, ensuring a win percentage of 21.42%. In the process, he has eliminated 51 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.64.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 118976298.

Lifetime stats

Bin Zaid Gaming has engaged in 5694 squad matches and has a win tally of 2053, converting to a win ratio of 36.05%. With a K/D ratio of 4.88, he has 17775 kills.

The content creator has participated in 901 duo games and has bettered his foes on 159 occasions, with a win rate of 17.64%. He has bagged 2767 eliminations and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.73.

The streamer has featured in 1051 solo games and has outplayed his foes in 172 of them, gaining a win ratio of 16.36%. He has 3457 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.93.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has contested in 48 ranked squad matches and has clinched four of them, translating to a win rate of 8.33%. He has notched 115 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.61.

The internet star has won one of the seven solo duo games this season, holding a win rate of 14.28%. He has 23 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.83.

The YouTuber has also played 28 solo matches and has prevailed in seven games, equating to a win percentage of 25%. He has 102 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.86.

Comparison

Both players have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. Bin Zaid Gaming has the edge on both the fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate, in the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches.

Amitbhai has the lead in terms of stats in ranked squad matches, while Bin Zaid Gaming has superior stats in the solo and duo games in the on-going season.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

