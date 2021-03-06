Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TSG Jash: Comparing the Free Fire stats of the two players

Ajjubhai and TSG Jash are prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community.

Ajjubhai runs a successful YouTube channel called Total Gaming, which has over 21.5 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, TSG Jash co-runs a YouTube channel called TWO SIDE GAMERS with TSG Ritik. The channel has over 7.09 million subscribers.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10911 squad matches and has won on 2668 occasions, making his win rate 24.45%. He has 40507 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.91.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1671 games and has triumphed in 310 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.55%. In the process, he has bagged 6492 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has won 79 of the 906 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2298 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 153 squad games and has emerged victorious in 46 of them, translating to a win rate of 30.06%. He has racked up 594 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.55 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has won all of them. He has 23 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a kill or a win.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash’s lifetime stats

TSG Jash has played 7027 squad matches and has secured 1664 victories, maintaining a win rate of 23.69%. With a K/D ratio of 3.11, he has 16670 kills in these matches.

The YouTuber has won 255 of the 2506 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.17%. He has racked up 4927 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.19 in this mode.

TSG Jash has also played 1354 solo games and has 113 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 8.34%. He has 3137 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

TSG Jash’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, TSG Jash has played 14 squad matches and has won on 5 occasions, translating to a win rate of 35.71%. With 25 frags in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78.

The content creator has also played 4 ranked duo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has 8 kills in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over TSG Jash in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, TSG Jash has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

