SK Sabir Boss vs Bilash Gaming: Comparing the Free Fire stats of the two players

SK Sabir Boss and Bilash Gaming are well-known figures in the Free Fire community. While the former has a subscriber count of 3.66 million on YouTube, the latter has 1.16 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 27896 squad matches and has triumphed in 9041 of them, making his win rate 32.40%. He has 98018 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.20.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 3030 games and has emerged victorious in 623 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.56%. In the process, he has 8258 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1616 solo games and has won on 142 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.78%. With 3268 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 341 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 156 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 45.74%. He has racked up 995 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.38 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 27 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 12 of them, making his win rate 44.44%. He has 98 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.53.

SK Sabir Boss has not played a game in the ranked solo mode yet.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming’s lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has played 17086 squad games to date and has won on 6205 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 36.31%. He has killed 82763 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.61.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 1074 of the 3347 matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 32.08%. With a K/D ratio of 5.49, he has 12468 kills in this mode.

Bilash Gaming has also played 1581 solo games and has secured 173 victories, making his win rate 10.94%. He has killed 3582 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

Bilash Gaming’s ranked stats

Bilash Gaming has played 76 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 59 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 77.63%. He has 211 kills at a K/D ratio of 12.41 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 362 ranked duo games and has won 277 of them, making his win rate 76.51%. He has 1533 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 18.04.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches, Bilash Gaming has the edge over SK Sabir Boss in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo matches as they have not played a single game in that mode yet. However, when it comes to the ranked duo and squad matches, Bilash Gaming has better stats than SK Sabir Boss.

