Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, and Raistar are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. While the former has a subscriber count of 8.47 million on YouTube, the latter has 3.48 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Hard Patil: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan's lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 17438 squad matches and has triumphed in 6309 of them, making his win rate 36.17%. He has accumulated 59958 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.39.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the content creator has won 493 of the 2121 matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 23.24%. With a K/D ratio of 3.55, he has 5777 frags in this mode.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1367 solo games and has secured 159 victories, maintaining a win rate of 11.63%. He has killed 2310 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan's ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 52 squad games in the current ranked season and has 11 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 21.15%. In the process, he has bagged 277 enemies at a K/D ratio of 6.76.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 75 ranked duo matches and has 29 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 38.66%. He has 377 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.20.

Gyan Sujan has played 12 ranked solo games and has registered 1 kill.

Also Read: 50 best stylish Free Fire names that players can use in March 2021

Raistar's Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar's Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar's lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15592 squad matches and has secured 2662 victories, maintaining a win rate of 17.07%. With 51796 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.01.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4468 games and has won on 705 occasions, translating to a win rate of 15.77%. He has racked up 14328 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.81 in this mode.

Advertisement

Raistar has also played 3521 solo matches and has triumphed in 401 of them, making his win rate 11.38%. He has 10732 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar's ranked stats

Raistar has played 52 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 2 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 3.84%. He has secured 175 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.50 in this mode.

The content creator has also played a single ranked solo match. He is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, Gyan Sujan has the edge over Raistar in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo and duo games, Raistar has a better K/D ratio, while Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Gyan Sujan has better stats than Raistar.

Also Read: Raistar vs. Insta Gamer: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?