50 best stylish Free Fire names that players can use in March 2021

Many Free Fire players lookout for unique, creative, and stylish names featuring symbols and fonts that'll make them stand out from the crowd.
Players can add their in-game name when initially setting up their account in Free Fire, and it can later be changed by spending diamonds.
Since a regular Android and iOS keyboard doesn’t feature fonts and symbols, users often search for such fancy ones.
This article provides the users with a list of names that they can use in March 2021.
50 stylish Free Fire names in March 2021
Here is the list of names that players can use:
#1 ☬S𝚌ᵣₑₐᗰ☬
#2 Mαɾƚყɾ
#3 -𝕻𝖍𝖔𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖝-
#4 ▀▄𝓚𝓘𝓝𝓖▀▄
#5 ⡷𝘎𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘵⢾
#6 ~𝚁𝚎𝚟𝚘𝚕𝚞𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗~
#7 _🅱🅻🅾🅾🅳_
#8 -Ⓡⓐⓖⓔ-
#9 ★ᔕᗰᗝᛕᗴ★
#10 [ᗪᗩᖇᛕ]
#11 *Ｒｕｓｔ*
#12 ￌ𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰ￌ
#13 +🄿🅁🄴🄳🄰🅃🄾🅁+
#14 爪ㄖ几丂ㄒ乇尺
#15 -ძ૯ค੮Һ-
#16 ΞЖЩHУZΞD
#17 𝐩ᗩʳⒶη𝐎ιÃ
#18 `ßr⊕κεη`
#19 ^PΞДCΞ^
#20 ĐƗŞΔŞŦ€Ř
#21 ꋪꍟꀘ꓄
#22 ﾐᴡᴀʀʀɪᴏʀﾐ
#23 H̷a̷u̷n̷t̷i̷n̷g̷
#24 нƐΛ尺Ť
#25 •⊹𝙸𝚗𝚌𝚞𝚋𝚞𝚜⊹•
#26 ミ★ 𝘌𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘭 ★彡
#27 ꧁٭𝙵𝚎𝚊𝚛٭꧂
#28 ╰• ɧɛƖƖ •╯
#29 ✵ 𝔹𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕖 ✵
#30 _🅶🆁🅰🆅🅸🆃🆈_
#31 乃ﾚ乇丂丂ﾉ刀ム丂
#32 ꧁ƧƤЄԼԼ꧂
#33 нØ尺ɪẔØЛ
#34 C𝓱ₐᗰ𝐩ᵢₒ𝚗
#35 ĂĹĹĨĞĂŤŐŔ
#36 ՏԵԾՐʍ
#37 FŁΛ௱Ɛ
#38 ɓ૨µƭαℓ
#39 PLДGЦΞS
#40 ỮŇƗV€ŘŞ€
#41 𒆜ĐØØΜ𒆜
#42 БДD ФMΞИ
#43 ☣️Nuclear☣️
#44 ĦΔVØҜ
#45 S░K░ψ
#46 x.ԲՄՐՎ.x
#47 ƝƖƓӇƬMƛƦЄ
#48 ★ 𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 ★
#49 匚尺ㄖㄖҜ乇ᗪ
#50 P𝓱ₐ𝚗𝚝ₒᗰ
How to change the in-game name in Free Fire
Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGN:
Step 1: First, users should open the profile section by tapping the banner on the top-left corner.
Step 2: Next, they must click the "edit" icon beside their Personal Name Badge.
Step 3: Then tap on the icon beside the existing "Nickname."
Step 4: A dialogue box will appear, prompting the users to enter the new name in the text field.
Step 5: Click on the button with the diamond symbol to change the name. If the players have a "Name change card," they will find a second button on the pop-up with the card symbol. They can press it to change their nickname using the card.
