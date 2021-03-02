Free Fire watch-to-win feature/event: Get free diamonds, Cobra Grenade skin, and more

Free Fire has established itself as one of the best mobile titles of the battle royale genre. The game's growth can be credited to its developers who frequently add new features to the game to keep the gameplay exciting for players.

Free Fire offers a variety of exclusive items, including skins, costumes, characters, pets, and more. Several in-game events allow players to get some of these items at no cost.

This article takes a look at the Free Fire watch-to-win feature/event and how players can obtain rewards from it.

Free Fire watch-to-win feature/event

Accumulate WTW event in Free Fire

The Free Fire WTW (watch-to-win) description reads:

“The legend of Shirou always lasts. BOOYAH is bringing you the Project Cobra Accumulate Watch to Win event from 2-4 March! It is always fun to watch livestream at BOOYAH, come now and explore all the exciting content!”

In the event, players have to watch livestreams on the ‘BOOYAH!’ application for a specific duration to receive several rewards. The list of rewards and the respective watch-time needed to obtain them are as follows:

40 minutes: 5 diamonds, 10 diamonds, Cobra Coin Token

80 minutes: 5 diamonds, Random Head Gear Loot Box, Cobra Coin Token, Cobra Grenade Skin

120 minutes: 5 diamonds, Pet Panther Crate, Cobra Coin Token, Cobra Loot Box

How to access the event and earn the rewards

Step 1: Players must first click on the ‘Calendar’ (events) icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Tap on the Calendar icon

Step 2: They can then navigate through the ‘NEWS’ tab and click on the ‘Accumulate WTW’ event.

Click on the ‘Accumulate WTW’

Step 3: Next, players should press the ‘GO TO’ button. This will redirect them to the BOOYAH! app.

(If players do not have the application, they will be redirected to its Google Play Store page)

Players then have to watch the livestreams for the required time to receive the items.

Note: Players should bind their Free Fire accounts to the BOOYAH! app.

