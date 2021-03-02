Free Fire streamer Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) completes 3 billion views on YouTube

Ajay Sharma, popularly known by his in-game alias Ajjubhai, is one of the most subscribed-to-Indian gaming content creators on YouTube. His primary source of content is Garena Free Fire. The streamer occasionally broadcasts other titles like GTA 5 and Minecraft.

Over the last few years, streaming and game-related content creation have emerged as viable career options. These avenues have been further widened by the massive numbers which modern titles boast.

In recent times, battle royale titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have emerged as frontrunners in the mobile segment. The former, developed by Garena, is arguably among the most played games and has won numerous accolades. This list includes the Esports Mobile Game of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2020.

Free Fire streamer Total Gaming crosses 3 billion YouTube views

Ajjubhai's Instagram story (Image via Total Gaming, Instagram)

Free Fire has garnered a massive audience on various streaming platforms like YouTube. It has paved the way for the growth of multiple digital content creators, and Total Gaming is one of the most accomplished YouTubers.

He has achieved numerous unprecedented milestones and recently clocked a mammoth 3 billion lifetime views on his channel – Total Gaming. He also has more than 21.4 million subscribers.

His journey on YouTube

Ajjubhai started his journey on the Google-owned platform in December 2018, and since then, it has been no looking back for him. Ajay was also named on the list of top live streamers by views in 2020 on YouTube.

The YouTuber has increased his subscribers and view count by nearly five times in the last year, from 5.3 million to 21.4 million. Meanwhile, his views increased from 463 million to over 3 billion.

He crossed the magical mark of 10 million subscribers on August 1st, 2020, and doubled this count by the first week of February 2021.

