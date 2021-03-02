Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Nayeem Alam (GamingwithNayeem): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in India. He currently has 21.4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Nayeem Alam, popularly known by the name of his YouTube channel GamingwithNayeem, is a prominent Free Fire content creator from Bangladesh. He boasts a subscriber count of 1.11 million on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: How to get Free Fire Diamonds for free in March 2021

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played 10830 squad matches and has won on 2659 occasions, making his win rate 24.55%. He has 40208 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 1671 games and has won 310 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.55%. He has registered 6492 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 905 solo matches and has 79 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.72%. With 2298 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Advertisement

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 65 squad games and has triumphed in 37 of them, translating to a win rate of 56.92%. He has 295 kills at a K/D ratio of 10.54 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in all of them, killing 23 opponents at a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Garena Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Nayeem Alam’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nayeem Alam’s Free Fire ID is 206923045.

Lifetime stats

Nayeem Alam’s lifetime stats

Nayeem Alam has played 16071 squad games and has secured 3362 victories, maintaining a win rate of 20.91%. With a K/D ratio of 5.21, he has 66159 kills in these matches.

Advertisement

The Bangladesh-based content creator has also played 1773 duo matches and has triumphed on 410 occasions, making his win rate 23.12%. He has accumulated 6523 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.79 in this mode.

Nayeem Alam has played 1142 solo games and has 163 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 14.27%. He has racked up 3436 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Nayeem Alam’s ranked stats

Nayeem Alam has played 26 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 10 of them, translating to a win rate of 38.46%. He has 109 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.81 in this mode.

The YouTuber is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

In the lifetime solo and duo matches, Nayeem Alam has an edge over Ajjubhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime squad games, Ajjubhai has a higher win rate while Nayeem Alam has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as Nayeem Alam is yet to play a game in these modes. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than Nayeem Alam.

Also read: Lokesh Gamer vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?