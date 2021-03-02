Redeem codes are the most straightforward methods by which players can obtain numerous free rewards in Garena Free Fire.

They consist of 12 characters, including both numbers and alphabets. Users crave them but spending money on diamonds isn’t a possible option for everyone. Players are then forced to look for alternative means.

Day seven of the League Stage of Free Fire Bangladesh Championship has drawn to an end. The developers set certain live-viewing milestones. One of the milestones was crossed. As a reward, a redeem code has been released.

Free Fire redeem code for today (March 2nd)

Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: FFBCLP5S98AW

Reward: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: The code is only valid till March 2, 2021, 23:59 BST or March 2, 2021, 23:29 IST)

Using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

It is very easy to claim rewards using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire. Players can follow the steps given below:

Visit the website and login with the preferred method

Step 1: The redeem codes in Free Fire can only be used from the rewards redemption site. Users can use the link given below to visit the webpage.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, log in to the Free Fire account on the website using any available means. (Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter)

Note: The players having a guest account will not be able to use the code. They can consider binding their account with any of the above.

Step 3: Enter the code in the text field and press the confirm button beside it. A pop-up appears. Press ok.

Press Ok

Step 4: Users will receive the code within 24 hours, which can be collected from the in-game mail section.

The users can collect it from the in-game mail section

After the code has expired, players will encounter an error stating:

“Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeem.”

