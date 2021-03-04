Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Hard Patil: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most celebrated Free Fire content creators in India. He has a massive fan base and boasts a subscriber count of over 21.5 million on YouTube. He also owns a prominent esports team called Total Gaming Esports.

Hard Patil is another prominent figure in the Free Fire community. He runs a YouTube channel called PATIL GAMING YT, which has 93.3k subscribers.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10875 squad matches to date and has won on 2666 occasions, making his win rate 24.51%. He has 40356 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1671 games and has secured 310 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.55%. With 6492 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 906 solo matches and has triumphed in 79 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has killed 2298 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 115 squad games and has emerged victorious in 44 of them, translating to a win rate of 38.26%. In the process, he has bagged 443 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.24.

The content creator has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has won all of them, killing 23 opponents at a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a kill or a win.

Hard Patil’s Free Fire ID and stats

Hard Patil’s Free Fire ID is 1605613727.

Lifetime stats

Hard Patil has played 2574 squad matches and has 595 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 23.11%. He has 5754 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.91.

In the duo mode, the content creator has won 32 of the 216 games that he has played, making his win rate 14.81%. With a K/D ratio of 2.35, he has secured 432 frags in these matches.

Hard Patil also has played 71 solo matches and has triumphed on 6 occasions, translating to a win rate of 8.45%. He has registered 108 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.66 in this ode.

Ranked stats

Hard Patil has played 41 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 15 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 36.58%. He has 98 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.77 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo games and has racked up 11 kills, with a K/D ratio of 3.67. He is yet to secure a victory in this mode.

Hard Patil has not played any ranked solo games in the current ranked season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Hard Patil in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than Hard Patil.

