Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID, kills and other stats in March 2021

Insta Gamer is a renowned Free Fire YouTuber hailing from India. He makes videos related to various aspects of Garena's quick-paced battle royale game.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, kills, and other stats as of March 2021.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 197218153.

Lifetime stats

Insta Gamer’s lifetime stats

Insta Gamer has played 9983 squad matches and has secured 1313 victories, making his win rate 13.15%. He has 19774 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.28.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Malayali content creator has played 1588 games and has triumphed on 144 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.06%. In the process, he has bagged 2823 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.95.

Insta Gamer has also played 1228 solo games and has won 82 of them, maintaining a win rate of 6.67%. With a K/D ratio of 2.08, he has 2387 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Insta Gamer's ranked stats

Insta Gamer has played 158 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 31 occasions, translating to a win rate of 19.62%. He has killed 379 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.98 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 21 ranked duo matches and has a single victory, making his win rate 4.76%. With 36 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 1.80.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Insta Gamer's YouTube channel

Insta Gamer started creating videos on his YouTube channel about a year-and-a-half ago, with the oldest video on his channel being posted in August 2019. He currently has 1236 videos on his channel, with over 98.9 million combined views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Insta Gamer's social media accounts

Insta Gamer has an Instagram account. Players can click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

