Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Itz Kabbo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai is one of the most popular figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs a successful YouTube channel called Total Gaming, which has a staggering 21.5 million subscribers.

Itz Kabbo is a prominent Free Fire content creator hailing from Bangladesh. He currently boasts a subscriber count of 738k on YouTube.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10901 squad matches and has won on 2667 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.46%. He has accumulated 40445 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.91.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 1671 games and has secured 310 victories, making his win rate 18.55%. In the process, he has bagged 6492 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has also played 906 solo matches and has triumphed in 79 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has registered 2298 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 143 squad games and has emerged victorious in 45 of them, making his win rate 31.46%. With a K/D ratio of 5.43, he has killed 532 opponents in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has won in all of them, killing 23 enemies at a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or a kill.

Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire ID is 228197025.

Lifetime stats

Itz Kabbo’s lifetime stats

Itz Kabbo has played 10531 squad matches and has 2898 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 27.51%. With 27963 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.66 in this mode.

The Bangladesh-based content creator has also played 2009 duo games and has 366 Booayahs, translating to a win rate of 18.21%. He has killed 4459 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Itz Kabbo has won 194 of the 1685 solo games that he has played, making his win rate 11.51%. He has 4641 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.11 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Itz Kabbo’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Itz Kabbo has played 409 squad games and has won on 289 occasions, translating to a win rate of 70.66%. He has 1373 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 11.44.

The YouTuber has also played 1 ranked duo match, racking up 2 frags. He is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has better stats than Itz Kabbo in the lifetime duo matches while the latter has the edge in the lifetime solo games. Meanwhile, in the lifetime squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while Itz Kabbo has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Itz Kabbo has better stats than Ajjubhai.

