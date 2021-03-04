Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is arguably the most popular Free Fire content creator from India. He recently achieved an incredible milestone of 3 billion, showcasing his growth over the period. The content creator also owns the popular Free Fire roster - ‘Total Gaming eSports’ and boasts an enormous subscriber count of over 21.5 million.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of March 2021.

Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. MrStiven Tc: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his IGN is ‘ajjubhai94.’

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10887 squad matches and has come out on top on 2667 occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 24.49%. With 40415 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.92.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the internet star has played 1671 duo games and has 310 Booyahs, having a win rate of 18.55%. He registered 6492 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The Indian YouTuber has played 906 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 79, converting to a win percentage of 8.71.%. In the process, he has bagged 2298 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. A_S Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire in March 2021?

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 128 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 45, corresponding to a win rate of about 35.15%. He has accumulated 502 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.05.

Coming into duo mode, the content creator has played 3 duo games and has 3 first-place finishes, killing 23 enemies at a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Lastly, Total Gaming has also participated in 2 solo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Advertisement

Ajjubhai started his content creation journey over 2 years back, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to December 2018. Since then, he has come a long way to become the most subscribed-to Indian Free Fire YouTuber. As stated earlier, he has over 21.5 million subscribers on his channel.

Presently, he runs a total of 4 YouTube channels - ‘Total Gaming,’ ‘Total Gaming Live,’ ‘TG Highlights’ and ‘AJJUBHAI.’

His social media handles

Ajjubhai has Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts; links for them are provided below:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?