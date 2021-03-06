BlueStacks vs GameLoop: Which is the best emulator to play Free Fire on PC?

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title developed for Android and iOS devices. However, users can also play the fast-paced game on their laptops and PCs with the help of an emulator.

There are many emulators available in the market. BlueStacks and GameLoop are two of the most popular ones in the gaming community.

This article compares the two emulators to determine which one is better-suited for Free Fire.

BlueStacks vs GameLoop: Which emulator is the best to play Free Fire on PC?

BlueStacks

BlueStacks emulator (Image Credits Bluestacks)

BlueStacks is one of the oldest and most trusted emulators in the market. It enables players to run a variety of mobile applications on their PCs and laptops.

Here are some of its features:

Multi-instance enables users to run multiple applications at once.

Eco Mode - Optimize PC usage when running multiple instances.

Real-time translation.

Macros to record and replay actions with a single keypress.

Smart Controls - Lock/ free cursor automatically in shooting games.

Script to automate repetitive in-game tasks.

Players can download this emulator from its official website using this link.

GameLoop

Image via GameLoop

GameLoop, formerly known as Tencent Gaming Buddy, is another popular emulator used by many gamers worldwide.

Here are some of its features:

Rapid and Accurate Controller Support - Enables players to customize keymapping design, optimizing the utilization of keyboard and mouse.

Ultimate Graphic and Vision - Provides an immersive gaming experience.

Exclusive Support of 2K Resolution.

Lower Equipment Requirement, Min. 2GB RAM.

Players can download this emulator from its official website using this link.

Which is the better emulator for Garena Free Fire?

Which is the better choice?

Both BlueStacks and GameLoop offer an immersive and smooth Free Fire experience on PCs and laptops.

The right choice between the two is, therefore, a matter of preference. Some players might prefer GameLoop, while others consider BlueStacks to be the better option.

Both emulators perform differently under different hardware specifications, and their performance varies based on the device that the player has.

