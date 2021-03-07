Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire in March 2021?

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai and Badge 99, are some of the most prominent Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with a massive subscriber count of 8.89 million and 4.45 million, respectively. They have a vast viewership and regularly upload fascinating and enthralling videos on their channels.

This article compares the stats of the players in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 7980 squad matches and has bettered his enemies in 2199 of them, leading to a win ratio of 27.55%. With 20777 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has 733 Booyahs in 4209 duo matches, converting to a win ratio of 17.41%. Desi Gamers has bagged 11072 kills and retained a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has taken part in 3338 solo matches and has edged out his foes on 271 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 8.11%. He has racked up 7476 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.44.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has engaged in 77 squad matches and has come out on top in 19 games, having a win rate of 24.67%. He has eliminated 267 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.60.

Amitbhai has played 32 duo matches and has clinched a single one with a win ratio of 3.12%. He is one short of the 100 kill mark for a K/D ratio of 3.19

He has won 3 of the 16 solo games that he has played in the on-going ranked season with a win ratio of 18.75%. Desi Gamer has 60 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.62.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats.

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has participated in 8111 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1435 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 17.69%. With a K/D ratio of 3.24, he has 21624 kills to his name.

The broadcaster has 186 first-place finishes in 1987 duo matches, converting to a win rate of 9.36%. He bagged 4324 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Badge 99 has featured in 1144 solo games and has prevailed in 84 games, translating to a win rate of 7.34%. In the process, he has killed 2822 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Ranked stats

Badge 99 has 40 appearances in ranked squad matches and has triumphed on four occasions, having a win rate of 10%. He has 109 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.03.

Apart from this, he hasn’t played any other matches.

Comparison

The players have incredible stats in Free Fire. Amitbhai has superior stats in lifetime squad and duo matches. Badge 99 has the lead in terms of the win rate of solo games. Meanwhile, the former has a lead in the K/D ratio.

The ranked solo and duo matches' stats cannot be compared as Badge 99 hasn’t played many of these games. In squad matches, Amitbhai has the edge over his counterpart.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

