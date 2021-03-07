Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TG Dada: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is among the most prominent faces in the Free Fire community. He recently achieved the incredible feat of 3 billion views on YouTube and currently boasts a subscriber count of over 21.6 million.

TG Dada is another immensely popular Free Fire content creator. Currently, he has over 90.4 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel. This article looks at their stats in Garena Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10918 squad games to date and has a win tally of 2668, with a win percentage of 24.43%. He has also notched up 40543 frags, mantaining a K/D ratio of 4.91.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1671 matches and bagged 310 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 18.55%. In the process, he has racked up 6492 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The Indian content creator has played 906 solo matches and has 79 victories for a win ratio of 8.71%. With 2298 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 160 squad matches and triumphed in 46 of them, leading to a win rate of 28.75%. He has registered 630 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.53.

Apart from this, he has appeared in 3 duo games and emerged victorious in all of them, killing 23 enemies with a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Total Gaming has played 2 solo games as well.

TG Dada’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 401123079.

Lifetime stats

TG Dada has featured in 3747 squad matches and come out on top on 895 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 23.88%. He has accumulated 9676 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.39.

Meanwhile, he has won 254 of the 1743 duo games he has played, corresponding to a win ratio of about 14.57%.

The YouTuber has played 1824 solo matches and bettered his foes in 222 of them. He has racked up 4040 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, TG Dada has played 48 squad games and remained unbeaten in 25, equating to a win ratio of 52.08%. He has secured 181 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.87.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. For lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, TG Dada has a greater K/D ratio, while the former has a higher win rate.

In the current ranked season, it is not possible to compare their stats in the solo and duo modes as both of them have taken part in only a few games. In the squad mode, TG Dada has the upper hand.

