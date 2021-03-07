B2K (Born 2 Kill) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and total subscribers in March 2021

Moez Mansouri, popularly known as B2K (Born 2 Kill), is among the most popular Free Fire YouTubers. The Tunisian is known for his incredible skills and gameplay that he portrays on his channel, which has around 6.75 million subscribers.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and several other details.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has featured in 8353 squad matches and has come out on top on 1486 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 17.79%. He has accumulated 48115 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.01.

Coming to the duo mode, he has participated in 2479 games and has bettered his foes in 413, corresponding to a win rate of 16.65%. With a K/D ratio of 5.05, he has 10438 frags.

The content creator has won 172 of the 1400 solo matches he has played, converting to a win ratio of 12.28%. In the process, he registered 4608 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

B2K has competed in 16 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 1, making his win rate 6.25%. He has notched 63 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.20.

Meanwhile, he has also appeared in 11 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in a single one, equating to a win percentage of 9.09%. He has secured 75 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Lastly, Born 2 Kill has contented in 1 solo game and has stood victorious in killing 10 enemies.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Moez Mansouri's channel, named 'Born2Kill,' dates back to May 2019. Presently, he has over 338 videos on his channel and has over 419 million views combined. As stated earlier, he has a subscriber count of over 6.75 million.

Moreover, he uploads videos on two other channels, named B2K and B2K Highlights.

His social media handles

B2K has Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts; links for them are below:

