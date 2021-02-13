B2K's (Born2Kill) Free Fire UID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Over the past few years, Free Fire has witnessed an enormous rise in the mobile platform and has become one of the most prevalent choices. The game's massive player base has contributed to the growth of content creation and streaming.

B2K, aka Born2Kill, is among the most famous figures amongst the Free Fire community. The Tunisian YouTuber is recognized for his insane skills and gameplay. On his main channel, he has over 6.54 million subscribers.

This article looks at his Free Fire UID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has contented in 8245 squad matches and has come out on top on 1479 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 17.93%. He has accumulated 47657 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.04.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2342 games and has bettered his foes in 397 of them, converting to a win ratio of 16.95%. With 9645 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.96.

Lastly, B2K has appeared in 1398 solo games and has 171 Booyahs, making his win rate of 12.23%. He has bagged 4598 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

B2K has competed in 372 games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 42, retaining a ratio of 11.29%. He has racked 2027 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 6.14.

Apart from this, he has taken part in 39 duo matches and has 4 victories, maintaining a win percentage of 10.25%. In the process, he has secured 193 frags with a K/D ratio of 5.51.

Born2Kill has also played 7 solo games and has 2 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 28.57%. He has 51 kills to his name, ensuring a K/D ratio of 10.20.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. This may change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his channel, 'Born2Kill,' dates back to May 2019. He currently has over 328 videos on his YouTube channel and has over 404 million views. As mentioned above, he has a humongous subscriber count of over 6.54 million. Click here to visit his channel.

He also creates content on two other channels - B2K and B2K Highlights.

His social media accounts

B2K is active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Links to them are given below:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He has a Discord server as well; click here to join.

