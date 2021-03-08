TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID, KD ratio, and stats in March 2021

Ritik Jain, aka TSG Ritik, is a notable figure in the Free Fire community. He runs the popular channel TWO SIDE GAMERS, alongside TSG Jash. Currently, they boast a massive subscriber count of over 7.09 million.

This article looks at his in-game and more.

Also read: B2K (Born 2 Kill) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and total subscribers in March 2021

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TSG Ritik has featured in 10806 squad matches and has come out on top on 2177 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 20.14%. He has accumulated 25598 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the streamer has taken part in 2342 duo games and has bettered his foes in 257, maintaining a win ratio of 10.97%. He has bagged 4452 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Lastly, the content creator has played 860 solo matches and has 53 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 6.16%. He has notched 1654 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the broadcaster has appeared in 12 squad games and has remained unbeaten in two, ensuring a win ratio of 16.66%. He has racked up 52 frags with a K/D ratio of 5.20.

The online star has played four duo matches but is yet to register a win. He has cumulated 14 kills, having a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Advertisement

As stated earlier, TSG Ritik runs the channel TWO SIDE GAMERS with TSG Jash. The oldest video on their channel dates back to October 2018. Since then, they have become quite popular and have uploaded content regularly. They currently have 1141 videos on their channel and have 942 million views combined.

Fans can click here to visit their channel.

His social media accounts

Ritik is active on Instagram; and players can click here to visit his handle.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. TG Dada: Who has better stats in Free Fire?