Free Fire India officially announces new character named Skyler based on Vietnamese artist Son Tung M-TP

Free Fire has officially announced the release of Skyler, a new character based on Vietnamese artist Son Tung M-TP.

The popular battle royale game has a large variety of characters. Each one of them, except for Primis and Nulla, has special abilities that help the player in a match.

Garena has collaborated with many celebrities in the past, including football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, renowned musicians DJ Alok and KSHMR, and more. As a part of these collaborations, characters based on the celebrities were added to Free Fire.

The latest addition to the game now appears to be a character based on Vietnamese artist Son Tung M-TP.

Also Read: Lokesh Gamer vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Skyler in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire's announcement regarding the release of Skyler reads:

Advertisement

"Free Fire has officially announced the release of Skyler, a character inspired by artist Son Tung M-TP. He will be the first Vietnamese character to join the Free Fire superstar universe! Skyler will be joining us real soon - make sure to add this special character into your list of owned characters!"

Son Tung M-TP has even released a song called Skyler. Players can check out the official music video below:

Skyler character in Free Fire

Skyler character in Free Fire

The in-game description of Skyler reads:

"Skyler is a CEO and superstar."

Advertisement

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm, which unleashes a sonic wave forward, damaging 5 Gloo Walls within a radius of 50 meters. Every Gloo Wall deployed will increase the player's HP recovery, starting from 4 points. It has a cooldown of 60 seconds, and the recovery effects do not stack.

At the maximum level, the ability increases the radius to 100 meters. The HP recovery is also increased to 9 points, and the cooldown duration is reduced to 40 seconds.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Antronixx G: Who has better stats in Free Fire?