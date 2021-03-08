Guilds are one of the most popular features of Garena Free Fire.

The famous battle royale game allows players to join or create a guild. Players can also participate in guild tournaments and earn various rewards by collecting Dog Tags. They can also redeem and purchase a variety of items using Guild Tokens.

Players can have slogans for their guilds in Garena Free Fire. This article lists 25 stylish Free Fire guild slogans that players can use in March 2021.

25 stylish guild slogans that players can use in Free Fire this month

#1 Ŵ€ ΔŘ€ ƗŇVƗŇĆƗβŁ€

#2 ☬𝓓𝓸 𝓝𝓸𝓽 𝓜𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓦𝓲𝓽𝓱 𝓤𝓼☬

#3 ★ꜰᴀᴄᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ꜰᴜʀʏ★

#4 ༺ǟɮֆօʟʊȶɛ ʟɛɢɛռɖֆ༻

#5 ▀▄🅆🄴 🄰🅁🄴 🅃🄷🄴 🄱🄴🅂🅃▀▄

#6 𝕹𝖔 𝕮𝖔𝖒𝖕𝖊𝖙𝖎𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓

#7 𝙍𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙇𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙨

#8 -𝚈𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝙽𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚎-

#9 Ǥᗴ丅 ᔕᑕᗩᖇᗴᗪ

#10 ᖴᗴᗴᒪ 丅ᕼᗴ ᗯᖇᗩᎥ丅ᕼ

#11 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

#12 🅃🄷🄴 🄶🅁🄴🄰🅃🄴🅂🅃 🄾🄵 🄰🄻🄻 🅃🄸🄼🄴

#13 ЩΞ ДЯΞ ΓHΞ БΞSΓ

#14 ǤŘ€ΔŦ€ŞŦ ŴΔŘŘƗØŘŞ

#15 ᴛʜᴀᴛ's ᴛʜᴇ ꜱᴘɪʀɪᴛ

#16 ¹ ᴮᵘˡˡᵉᵗ ᴷⁱˡˡ

#17 HΞДDSHФΓ ҜIИGS

#18 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬

#19 ༺ɢօɖֆ օʄ ɖɛǟȶɦ༻

#20 ☬𝓒𝓸𝓵𝓵𝓲𝓭𝓮 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓼𝓴𝔂☬

#21 𒆜🅹🆄🆂🆃 🆁🆄🆂🅷𒆜

#22 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔗𝔥𝔲𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔯𝔰𝔱𝔬𝔯𝔪

#23 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙚

#24 𝙲𝚊𝚗'𝚝 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚙 𝚞𝚜

#25 GΞΓ ЯΞҜΓ

How to change guild slogans in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change guild slogans in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must first open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Guild’ icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Players must first open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Guild’ icon present on the right side of the lobby screen. Step 2: They can then click on the ‘Guild Info’ button.

They can then click on the ‘Guild Info’ button. Step 3: A dialog box will appear. Players have to press the ‘Edit’ icon located beside the current guild slogan.

A dialog box will appear. Players have to press the ‘Edit’ icon located beside the current guild slogan. Step 4: Next, they should paste any of the slogans from the list mentioned above and tap on the ‘OK’ button.

Next, they should paste any of the slogans from the list mentioned above and tap on the ‘OK’ button. Step 5: Players should then click on the ‘Save’ button. The guild slogan will be changed.

Note: Guild slogans are a matter of preference. This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

