Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Arrow IB (Arrow Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Arrow IB (Arrow Gaming) are well-known content creators in the Indian Free Fire community.

Ajjubhai owns a popular roster called Total Gaming Esports and has over 21.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Arrow IB, on the other hand, co-runs a YouTube channel called Arrow Gaming, alongside Arrow AK.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10932 squad matches and has won on 2669 occasions, making his win rate 24.41%. He has 40629 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1671 games and has secured 310 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.55%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6492 frags in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 906 solo matches and has 79 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2298 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 174 squad games and has 47 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 27.01%. He has killed 716 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.64 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has won all of them. He has 23 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or a kill.

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID is 106810195.

Lifetime stats

Arrow IB’s lifetime stats

Arrow IB has played 9356 squad matches and has 3148 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 33.64%. He has 39242 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.32.

The Indian content creator has won 617 of the 2559 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 24.11%. With 8718 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.49 in this mode.

Arrow IB has also played 2402 solo games and has triumphed in 591 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.60%. He has 8775 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.85.

Ranked stats

Arrow IB’s ranked stats

Arrow IB has played 52 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 37 of them, making his win rate 71.15%. He has racked up 167 kills at a K/D ratio of 11.13 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 6 ranked duo matches and has 14 frags, with a K/D ratio of 2.33. He is yet to secure a win in this mode.

Arrow IB has played 8 ranked solo matches and has 3 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 37.50%. He has 22 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.40.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo and squad matches, Arrow IB has the edge over Ajjubhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while Arrow IB has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Arrow IB has better stats than Ajjubhai.

