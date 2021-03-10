SK Sabir Boss vs Antronixx G: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India. He has a massive subscriber count of 3.7 million on YouTube.

Antronixx G is a popular Free Fire content creator from Mexico. He has over 7.44 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 27952 squad matches and has won on 9052 occasions, making his win rate 32.38%. He has 98207 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.20.

The Indian YouTuber has won 623 of the 3030 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 20.56%. With 8258 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1617 solo games and has secured 142 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.78%. He has 3270 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 397 squad games in the current ranked season and has 167 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 42.06%. He has registered 1184 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.15 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 27 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 12 of them, maintaining a win rate of 44.44%. He has 98 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.53.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Antronixx G’s Free Fire ID and stats

Antronixx G’s Free Fire ID is 67159343.

Lifetime stats

Antronixx G’s lifetime stats

Antronixx G has played 6739 squad matches and has 1861 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 27.61%. He has 19783 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.06.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Mexican content creator has played 1757 games and has triumphed in 321 of them, making his win rate 18.26%. With a K/D ratio of 4.00, he has 5737 frags in this mode.

Antronixx G has also played 6399 solo matches and has 823 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 12.86%. He has 21154 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Ranked stats

Antronixx G’s ranked stats

Antronixx G has played 19 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 9 occasions, making his win rate 47.36%. He has secured 50 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.00 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 25 wins in the 68 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 36.76%. He has 236 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.49.

Antronixx G has also played 120 ranked solo games and has secured 32 victories, maintaining a win rate of 26.66%. He has 452 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.14 in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Antronixx G in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, Antronixx G has better stats than SK Sabir Boss in the lifetime solo games. When it comes to the lifetime duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate while Antronixx G has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo mode as SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the mode.

In the ranked duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Antronixx G. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad games, Antronixx G has a higher win rate while SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

