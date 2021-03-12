Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Boca de 09: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ajjubhai, popularly known as Total Gaming, is a well-known Free Fire YouTuber from India. He has a YouTube subscriber count of over 21.8 million and recently surpassed 3 billion mark in terms of views on the platform.

Boca de 09, on the other hand, is a prominent Free Fire YouTuber from Brazil. He has 503k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10957 squad matches and has triumphed in 2673 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.39%. He has racked up 40719 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.92 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1671 games and has secured 310 victories, maintaining a win rate of 18.55%. He has 6492 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has played 906 solo games and has won on 79 occasions, making his win rate 8.71%. With 2298 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 200 squad games and has 51 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 25.50%. He has 806 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.41.

The content creator has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has won all of them, killing 23 opponents at a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or a kill.

Boca de 09’s Free Fire ID and stats

Boca de 09’s Free Fire ID is 93254804.

Lifetime stats

Boca de 09’s lifetime stats

Boca de 09 has played 3763 squad matches and has won on 509 occasions, making his win rate 13.52%. He has 8512 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.62 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 3795 games and has secured 325 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.56%. With a K/D ratio of 1.86, he has 6462 kills in these matches.

Boca de 09 has also played 3539 solo games and has triumphed in 209 of them, translating to a win rate of 5.90%. He has racked up 5339 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.60 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Boca de 09’s ranked stats

Boca de 09 has played 43 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 7 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.27%. He has 61 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.69.

The YouTuber has also played 4 ranked solo matches and 2 ranked duo games.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Boca de 09 in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as they have not played enough games. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than Boca de 09.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

