Free Fire Regional Battle: How players can participate and represent their country

Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6 began on March 2 and will conclude on April 4 (Image via Free Fire / YouTube)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 54 min ago
Feature
Garena Free Fire often hosts a variety of events that give players an opportunity to obtain exclusive in-game items for free.

Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6 began around a week ago and will conclude on April 4. During this time, players can collect points by playing matches to obtain various rewards.

Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6
Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6

This article takes a look at how players can participate in the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6.

Free Fire Regional Battle: How to participate and represent the country in the game

The rules of the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6 are depicted in the picture below:

Rules of the event
How to access Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6

Players can follow the steps given below to access Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6:

Step 1: Players must first open Garena Free Fire and tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Click on the Calendar icon
Step 2: They can then navigate through the ‘NEWS’ tab and tap on the ‘Regional Battle S6’ option.

Tap the Regional Battle S6 button
Step 3: Next, players have to click on the ‘GO TO’ button and choose the respective country they want to represent.

Choose the country
List of prizes of Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6

Weekly Individual

Weekly Individual Rewards
Week 1:

  • Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)
  • Top 5% - Character Level 4 Card
  • Top 10% - x1000 Universal Fragment
  • Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Week 2:

  • Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)
  • Top 5% - Character Level 4 Card
  • Top 10% - x1000 Universal Fragment
  • Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Week 3:

  • Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)
  • Top 5% - Character Level 4 Card
  • Top 10% - x1000 Universal Fragment
  • Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Week 4:

  • Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)
  • Top 5% - Character Level 4 Card
  • Top 10% - x1000 Universal Fragment
  • Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Seasonal Individual

Seasonal Individual Rewards
Top 1% - AK - Unicorn’s Rage (Golden Era) (30D) and Tiger Suit (30D)

Top 5% - AK - Unicorn’s Rage (Ice Age) (30D), Star Beast (Mask) (30D), Star Beast (Top) (30D), Star Beast (Bottom) (30D) and Star Beast (Shoes) (30D)

Top 10% - AK - Unicorn’s Rage (Lava) (30D), Inner Galaxy (Mask) (30D), Inner Galaxy (Top) (30D), Inner Galaxy (Bottom) (30D) and Inner Galaxy (Shoes) (30D)

Top 25% - Golden Blade (30D)

Top 50% - Weapon Royale Voucher

Seasonal Group

Seasonal Group rewards
Rank #1 (Winning Region) - Diamond Royale Voucher x3

There are several other milestone rewards that players can obtain in this event. They are shown in the picture below:

Milestone rewards
Players can also check out the video given below to learn more about the event:

Published 11 Mar 2021, 12:47 IST
comments icon
Garena Free Fire
