Free Fire Regional Battle: How players can participate and represent their country

Garena Free Fire often hosts a variety of events that give players an opportunity to obtain exclusive in-game items for free.

Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6 began around a week ago and will conclude on April 4. During this time, players can collect points by playing matches to obtain various rewards.

Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6

This article takes a look at how players can participate in the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Arrow AK (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Free Fire Regional Battle: How to participate and represent the country in the game

The rules of the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6 are depicted in the picture below:

Rules of the event

Advertisement

How to access Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6

Players can follow the steps given below to access Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6:

Step 1: Players must first open Garena Free Fire and tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Click on the Calendar icon

Step 2: They can then navigate through the ‘NEWS’ tab and tap on the ‘Regional Battle S6’ option.

Tap the Regional Battle S6 button

Step 3: Next, players have to click on the ‘GO TO’ button and choose the respective country they want to represent.

Advertisement

Choose the country

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Dyland Pros (Sultan Proslo): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

List of prizes of Free Fire Regional Battle Season 6

Weekly Individual

Weekly Individual Rewards

Week 1:

Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)

Top 5% - Character Level 4 Card

Top 10% - x1000 Universal Fragment

Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Week 2:

Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)

Top 5% - Character Level 4 Card

Top 10% - x1000 Universal Fragment

Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Week 3:

Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)

Top 5% - Character Level 4 Card

Top 10% - x1000 Universal Fragment

Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Week 4:

Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)

Top 5% - Character Level 4 Card

Top 10% - x1000 Universal Fragment

Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Seasonal Individual

Advertisement

Seasonal Individual Rewards

Top 1% - AK - Unicorn’s Rage (Golden Era) (30D) and Tiger Suit (30D)

Top 5% - AK - Unicorn’s Rage (Ice Age) (30D), Star Beast (Mask) (30D), Star Beast (Top) (30D), Star Beast (Bottom) (30D) and Star Beast (Shoes) (30D)

Top 10% - AK - Unicorn’s Rage (Lava) (30D), Inner Galaxy (Mask) (30D), Inner Galaxy (Top) (30D), Inner Galaxy (Bottom) (30D) and Inner Galaxy (Shoes) (30D)

Top 25% - Golden Blade (30D)

Top 50% - Weapon Royale Voucher

Seasonal Group

Seasonal Group rewards

Rank #1 (Winning Region) - Diamond Royale Voucher x3

There are several other milestone rewards that players can obtain in this event. They are shown in the picture below:

Advertisement

Milestone rewards

Players can also check out the video given below to learn more about the event:

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better Garena Free Fire stats in March 2021?