SK Sabir Boss vs Arrow AK (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Arrow AK are well-known content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. While the former has 3.71 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter has 1.46 million subscribers on his channel, which he runs with Arrow IB.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 27959 squad matches and has won on 9054 occasions, making his win rate 32.38%. He has 98228 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.20.

The content creator has 623 Booyahs in 3031 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 20.55%. With 8259 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1617 solo games and has triumphed in 142 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.78%. He has 3270 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 404 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 169 of them, translating to a win rate of 41.83%. He has bagged 1205 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.13 in this mode.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the YouTuber has won 12 of the 28 games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 42.85%. He has 99 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.19.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID is 111049492.

Lifetime stats

Arrow AK’s lifetime stats

Arrow AK has 3680 victories in 11107 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 33.13%. He has 32885 kills in these matches, with a win rate of 4.43.

The professional player has also played 1446 duo matches and has triumphed in 321 of them, making his win rate 22.19%. With a K/D ratio of 3.35, he has secured 3764 kills in this mode.

Arrow AK has played 1524 solo games and has won on 197 occasions, translating to a win rate of 12.92%. He has 3906 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.94.

Ranked stats

Arrow AK’s ranked stats

Arrow AK has won 44 of the 78 ranked squad matches that he has played this season, translating to a win rate of 56.41%. He has 200 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.88 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2 ranked duo games and has 1 win to his name, making his win rate 50%. He has 5 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.

Arrow AK is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Comparison

Arrow AK has better stats than SK Sabir Boss in the lifetime solo matches. Meanwhile, when it comes to the lifetime duo and squad games, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio, while Arrow AK has a higher win rate.

It is not fair to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo games as Arrow AK has not played enough games. Meanwhile, the two YouTubers are yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode, making it impossible to do a comparison.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

