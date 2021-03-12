Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs TG Dada: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai and TG Dada are two of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. While the former has 8.99 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter has 94k subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8004 squad matches to date and has secured 2199 victories, maintaining a win rate of 27.47%. He has 20825 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 4225 games and has won on 735 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.39%. With a K/D ratio of 3.19, he has 11119 frags in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3351 solo games and has triumphed in 272 of them, making his win rate 8.11%. He has 7518 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.44.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 99 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 19 of them, transalting to a win rate of 19.19%. He has registered 311 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.89 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 47 ranked duo matches and has 3 victories to his name, making his win rate 6.38%. He has 146 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Amitbhai has won 4 of the 29 ranked solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 13.79%. He has 102 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.08 in this mode.

TG Dada’s Free Fire ID and stats

TG Dada’s Free Fire ID is 401123079.

Lifetime stats

TG Dada’s lifetime stats

TG Dada has played 3758 squad matches and has won on 900 occasions, making his win rate 23.94%. He has secured 9728 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The YouTuber has won 254 of the 1743 duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 14.57%. With 4273 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.87 in this mode.

TG Dada has also played 1830 solo matches and has secured 222 victories, translating to a win rate of 12.13%. He has 4050 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Ranked stats

TG Dada’s ranked stats

TG Dada has played 59 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 30 of them, maintaining a win rate of 50.84%. He has collected 233 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.03 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 1 ranked solo game and 1 ranked duo match.

Comparison

Amitbhai has better stats than TG Dada in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, TG Dada has superior stats in the lifetime solo games.

It is not fair to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as TG Dada has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, TG Dada has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

