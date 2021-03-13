Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs X-Mania: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Amitbhai and X-Mania are two renowned Free Fire content creators from the famous ‘SURVIVORS☆☆☆’ guild.

They are extremely popular in the Indian Free Fire community and have YouTube subscriber counts of 9.02 million and 1.51 million, respectively.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8004 squad matches and has won on 2199 occasions, translating to a win rate of 27.47%. He has 20825 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has 735 victories in 4229 duo matches, making his win rate 17.37%. With 11133 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3352 solo games and has triumphed in 272 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.11%. He has 7518 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.44.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 99 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 19 of them, making his win rate 19.19%. He has registered 311 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.89 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo matches, the content creator has won 3 of the 51 games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 5.88%. He has 160 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Amitbhai has also played 30 solo games and has won 4 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.33%. He has 102 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.92 in this mode.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania’s lifetime stats

X-Mania has 2230 Booyahs in 9715 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 22.95%. With a K/D ratio of 3.86, he has 28929 kills in these matches.

The YouTuber has also played 2871 duo games and has secured 508 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.69%. He bagged 8499 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.60 in this mode.

X-Mania has played 2990 solo games and has won on 419 occasions, making his win rate 14.01%. He has 8431 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Ranked stats

X-Mania’s ranked stats

X-Mania has played 111 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 20 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.01%. He has 265 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.91 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 38 ranked duo games and triumphed in 6 of them, making his win rate 15.78%. He has 140 kills in these matches, with a win rate of 4.38.

X-Mania has played 13 solo games and has three wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 23.07%. He has 51 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.10 in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while X-Mania has a superior K/D ratio. The latter has better stats than the former in the lifetime solo and duo matches.

Amitbhai has the edge over X-Mania in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the ranked squad games. Meanwhile, X-Mania has better stats than Amitbhai in the ranked solo and duo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

