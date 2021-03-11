AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and subscribers in March 2021

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He has 9.03 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details as of March 2021.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming’s lifetime stats

AS Gaming has played 7557 squad matches and has triumphed in 1150 of them, making his win rate 15.21%. With 19194 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.

The popular YouTuber has 300 Booyahs in 2178 duo games, translating to a win rate of 13.77%. He has amassed 5880 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.13 in this mode.

AS Gaming has also played 2212 solo matches and has won on 256 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.57%. He has 6835 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.49.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming’s ranked stats

AS Gaming has played 30 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 7 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.33%. He has 72 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.13 in this mode.

AS Gaming has not played a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

AS Gaming’s YouTube channel

AS Gaming started his journey on YouTube back in early 2019. He currently has 9.03 million subscribers on his channel. He got 800k of those subscribers in the last 30 days. His videos have over 834 million views combined.

AS Gaming’s social media handles

Here are the links to AS Gaming’s social media accounts:

