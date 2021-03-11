Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Vasiyo CRJ7: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

With 8.94 million subscribers on YouTube, Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most popular content creators in the Indian Free Fire community.

Meanwhile, Vasiyo is a prominent name in the Indian Free Fire esports circuit. He was a part of the FFIC-winning team, Total Gaming Esports, and currently represents Galaxy Racer.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Ungraduate Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 8000 squad matches and has triumphed in 2199 of them, making his win rate 27.48%. He has 20815 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has 734 victories in 4224 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 17.37%. With 11109 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3347 solo matches and has won on 272 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.12%. He has 7501 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 95 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 19 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.00%. He has 301 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.96 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 46 ranked duo matches and has won 2 of them, maintaining a win rate of 4.34%. He has 136 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.09.

Amitbhai has played 25 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 4 of them, making his win rate 16.00%. He has bagged 85 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.05 in this mode.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Badge 99: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire in March 2021?

Vasiyo CRJ7’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vasiyo CRJ7’s Free Fire ID is 286337576.

Lifetime stats

Vasiyo CRJ7’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Vasiyo CRJ7 has 4593 Booyahs in 18584 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 24.71%. With a K/D ratio of 4.35, he has 60922 kills in these matches.

The Free Fire pro has also played 1108 duo games and has triumphed in 120 of them, making his win rate 10.83%. He has 2722 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Vasiyo CRJ7 has played 1240 solo matches and has 135 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 10.88%. He has 3618 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Vasiyo CRJ7 has played 56 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 2 occasions, making his win rate 3.57%. He has 164 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.04 in this mode.

Advertisement

Vasiyo CRJ7 is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Also Read: Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and total subscribers in March 2021

Comparison

While Amitbhai has superior stats in the lifetime duo matches, Vasiyo CRJ7 has the edge in the lifetime solo games. However, in the lifetime squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while Vasiyo has a better K/D ratio.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo matches cannot be compared as Vasiyo is yet to play a game in these modes. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad games, Amitbhai has better stats than Vasiyo CRJ7.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Gyan Gaming's in-game Free Fire ID, real name, K/D ratio, stats, and more in March 2021