Gyan Gaming's in-game Free Fire ID, real name, K/D ratio, stats and more in March 2021

Gyan Sujan is a popular content creator in the Indian Free Fire community. He has over 8.56 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming.

This article takes a look at his real name, Free Fire ID, and other details.

Gyan Gaming’s real name, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Gyan Gaming’s real name is Sujan Mistri, and his Free Fire ID is 70393167. His current IGN is ‘_GyanSujan_’

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming's lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has played 17452 squad matches to date and has secured 6314 victories, maintaining a win rate of 36.17%. He has 60000 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.39.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played in 2124 games and has triumphed in 493 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.21%. With a K/D ratio of 3.54, he has 5778 frags in this mode.

Gyan Gaming has played 1367 solo matches and has won on 159 occasions, making his win rate 11.63%. He has 2310 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming's ranked stats

Gyan Gaming has played 66 squad games in the current ranked season and has 16 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 24.24%. He has 342 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.84 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 75 ranked duo matches and has won 29 of them, maintaining a win rate of 38.66%. He has 377 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.20.

Gyan Gaming has played 12 ranked solo matches and has 1 frag to his name. He is yet to secure a win in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Gaming's YouTube channel

The oldest video on Gyan Gaming's YouTube channel was posted in January 2018. He currently has 1749 videos on his channel, with over 967 million views combined. As stated before, he has over 8.56 million subscribers on YouTube.

Click here to visit Gyan Gaming's YouTube channel.

Gyan Gaming's social media accounts

Gyan Gaming is active on Instagram and Facebook. The links to his accounts are given below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

