Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Ungraduate Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Amit Sharma (Amitbhai) and Ayush Dubey (Ungraduate Gamer) are two of the biggest Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. They have massive subscriber counts of 8.93 million and 5.27 million, respectively.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7994 squad matches and has won on 2199 occasions, making his win rate 27.50%. He has 20802 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has 733 Booyahs in 4219 duo games, translating to a win rate of 17.37%. He has racked up 11094 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3345 solo games and has triumphed in 272 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.13%. He has 7498 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.44.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 90 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 19 victories, translating to a win rate of 21.11%. He has killed 290 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.08 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 41 ranked duo matches and has won a single game, maintaining a win rate of 2.43%. With 121 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.03.

Amitbhai has played 23 ranked solo matches and has emerged victorious on four occasions, making his win rate 17.39%. He has 82 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.32 in this mode.

Ungraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Ungraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

Ungraduate Gamer's ranked stats

Ungraduate Gamer has 6460 victories in 25712 squad games, maintaining a win rate of 25.12%. He has 88792 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.61.

The content creator has also played 617 duo matches and has triumphed in 106 of them, making his win rate 17.17%. He has bagged 1512 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.96 in this mode.

Ungraduate Gamer has played 611 solo games and has secured 140 wins, translating to a win rate of 22.91%. He has 2257 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Ranked stats

Ungraduate Gamer's ranked stats

Ungraduate Gamer has played 108 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 83 of them, making his win rate 76.85%. With a K/D ratio of 18.72, he has 468 kills in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1 ranked duo match and has maintained a 100% win rate. He has 8 kills in the match, with a K/D ratio of 8.

Ungraduate Gamer has played 12 ranked solo games and has won 6 of them, translating to a win rate of 50%. He has 66 kills at a K/D ratio of 11 in this mode.

Comparison

Amitbhai has better stats than Ungraduate Gamer in the lifetime duo matches. This is reversed in the lifetime solo games as Ungraduate Gamer has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Meanwhile, in the lifetime squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Ungraduate Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked duo matches as Ungraduate Gamer has played only one game. However, in the ranked squad and solo matches, Ungraduate Gamer has better stats than Amitbhai.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

