Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and total subscribers in March 2021

Sooneeta is an immensely popular Free Fire esport athlete for TEAM LAVA and is known for her incredible skills and gameplay. She also creates videos and streams the popular battle royale game on her YouTube channel.

Over the years, she has grown rapidly and has garnered over 3.82 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. This article looks at her in-game details as of March 2021.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Sooneeta has featured in 19429 squad matches and has 4493 wins, corresponding to a win percentage of 23.12%. She has notched 45576 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.05.

The esport athlete has also appeared in 1870 duo games for 289 Booyah's, leading to a win ratio of 15.45%. With 3368 eliminations, she has a K/D ratio of 2.13.

The streamer has contented in 878 solo matches and has 63 victories, coming down to a win rate of about 7.17%. She has killed 1367 enemies, managing a K/D ratio of 1.68.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has competed in 193 squad games and has a win tally of 43, resulting in a win percentage of 22.27%. In the process, she has bagged 581 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.87.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Her YouTube channel

The oldest video on Sooneeta’s channel dates back to September 2018. Since then, she has created videos related to the Battle Royale title quite regularly and has amassed a massive fan base.

Presently, the internet star has 633 videos on her channel and has over 269 million views combined. Fans can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her social media handles

Following are the social media handles of Sooneeta:

