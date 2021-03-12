SK Sabir Boss vs Itz Kabbo: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Itz Kabbo are renowned Free Fire content creators from India and Bangladesh, respectively. The former has a YouTube subscriber count of 3.71 million, while the latter has 760k subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has 9059 victories in 27991 squad matches, making his win rate 32.36%. He has eliminated 98325 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.19 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3031 duo matches and has won on 623 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.55%. With 8259 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1617 solo games and has triumphed in 142 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.78%. He has racked up 3270 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.22 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 436 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 174 of them, translating to a win rate of 39.90%. He has 1302 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.97.

The content creator has also played 28 ranked duo matches and has won on 12 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 42.85%. He has 99 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.19 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire ID is 228197025.

Lifetime stats

Itz Kabbo’s lifetime stats

Itz Kabbo has played 10934 squad games and has triumphed in 3188 of them, maintaining a win rate of 29.15%. He has 29159 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.76 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo matches, the content creator has won 366 of the 2009 games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.21%. He has secured 4459 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Itz Kabbo has also played 1685 solo games and has emerged victorious in 194 of them, making his win rate 11.51%. He has 4641 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.11 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Itz Kabbo’s ranked stats

Itz Kabbo has played 812 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 579 of them, translating to a win rate of 71.30%. He has 2569 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 11.03.

The YouTuber has also played 1 ranked duo match and has 2 kills to his name. He is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Itz Kabbo in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, Itz Kabbo has the edge when it comes to the lifetime solo games.

The ranked solo and duo stats of the two players cannot be compared since Itz Kabbo hasn’t played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Itz Kabbo has better stats than SK Sabir Boss.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

