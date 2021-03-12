Ungraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in March 2021

Ayush Dubey, popularly known by his in-game alias Ungraduate Gamer, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India.

He has two channels on YouTube. While his primary channel has 5.3 million subscribers, his second channel boasts 1.71 million subscribers. He also has 4.4 million followers on BOOYAH!, Garena’s dedicated app for gaming videos.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details as of March 2021.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Itz Kabbo: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ungraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ungraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

Ungraduate Gamer’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ungraduate Gamer has played 25731 squad matches and has secured 6469 victories, making his win rate 25.14%. He has racked up 88915 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.62 in this mode.

The Indian content creator has 106 Booyahs in 617 duo games, translating to a win rate of 17.17%. He has 1512 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.96.

Ungraduate Gamer has also played 621 solo games and has triumphed on 146 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 23.51%. He has bagged 2310 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.86 in this mode.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better Garena Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Ungraduate Gamer’s ranked stats

Ungraduate Gamer has played 125 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 91 of them, translating to a win rate of 72.8%. With 587 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 17.26.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1 ranked duo match and has a 100% win rate. He has 8 frags at a K/D ratio of 8 in this mode.

Ungraduate Gamer has 12 Booyahs in 19 ranked solo matches, making his win rate 63.15%. He has 116 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 16.57.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Ungraduate Gamer’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Ungraduate Gamer's primary YouTube channel was posted in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 296 videos on the channel. These videos have 419 million views combined.

As stated earlier, Ungraduate Gamer boasts an enormous subscriber count of over 5.3 million on his primary channel.

Click here to visit the channel.

Advertisement

Ungraduate Gamer’s social media handles

Here are the links to Ungraduate Gamer’s social media profiles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Ungraduate Gamer also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Arrow AK (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?