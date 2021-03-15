Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, and Stiven Tc are two prominent Free Fire content creators from India and Colombia, respectively. They were named among the top live gaming streamers by views for 2020 on YouTube, underlining their mass popularity on the platform.

The former boasts a humongous subscriber count of over 8.64 million, while MrStiven Tc has over 7.19 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has appeared in 17489 squad matches and has come out on top on 6328 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 36.18%. He has garnered over 60149 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.39.

The streamer has played 2124 games and has bettered his foes in 493, having a win rate of 23.21%. With 5778 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The YouTuber has played 1367 games and has 159 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 11.63%. He has racked up 2310 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has competed in 97 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 29, leading to a win ratio of 29.89%. In the process, he has registered 456 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.71.

Gyan Gaming has won 29 of the 75 duo games he has played, at a win percentage of about 38.66%. He has 377 frags to his name with a K/D ratio of 8.20.

The internet star has also played 12 solo games and has killed one foe.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has featured in 8297 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 2243, retaining a win percentage of 27.03%. He has bagged 28476 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.70.

The streamer has 444 wins in the 2358 games he has played in the duo mode, corresponding to a win rate of 18.82%. With a K/D ratio of 4.62, he has 8842 frags.

The content creator has played 3703 matches and has remained unbeaten in 431, converting to a win ratio of 11.63%. He has notched 12314 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the broadcaster has participated in 82 squad games and has outshined his enemies in 20 of them for a win ratio of 24.39%. He has killed 269 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.34.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played seven duo matches and has a single win, leading to a win percentage of 14.28%. He has collected 36 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.00.

Finally, the internet star has contented in 30 solo matches and has one Booyah, translating to a win rate of 3.33%. He has secured 98 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is pretty tricky. In the lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan has the edge in the squad mode. MrStiven Tc has a greater K/D ratio in the duo mode, whereas the former has a finer win rate.

Lastly, both have the same win rate in the solo mode, but MrStiven Tc has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio.

In the current ranked season, Gyan Sujan is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the duo and squad modes, while MrStiven Tc is relatively better in the solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

