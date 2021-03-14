There are various means by which players can acquire diamonds in Free Fire, top-up websites being one of them. There are numerous websites available on the internet that can be used to procure in-game currency.

Games Kharido and Codashop are two of the most popular websites, courtesy of the multiple offers they provide. Many users do not know how they can use such websites to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop in March 2021.

How to top up Garena Free Fire Diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop in March 2021

Games Kharido

Games Kharido is among the most prominent top-up websites, and it provides the players with a 100% bonus on the first purchase.

Follow the steps given below to buy diamonds via Games Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Games Kharido. Players can click on the link given below to do so.

Games Khardio website: Click here

Login

Step 2: Tap on the “Free Fire” option and log in via either of the two methods: Facebook/Player ID.

Step 3: Choose the required number of diamonds and the payment method. After a successful purchase, the currency will be added to the account of the users.

Prices for top-ups on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Codashop

Codashop is another website that is used by millions of players from across the world. Users do not have to create/login to an account and have the option to directly top-up diamonds via their Player ID.

Step 1: Players have to visit the Codashop website. They can do so by clicking here.

Click on the Free Fire option

Step 2: Press the “Free Fire” option and enter the Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Choose the desired recharge/top-up and payment method. After the payment is processed, users will receive the respective amount of diamonds.

Top-up costs for Codashop are as follows:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

- 50 diamonds INR 80 - 100 diamonds

- 100 diamonds INR 240 - 310 diamonds

- 310 diamonds INR 400 - 520 diamonds

- 520 diamonds INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

- 1060 diamonds INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

- 2180 diamonds INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

