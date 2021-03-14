Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in March 2021

Frontal Gaming is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from Indonesia and is also a part of "Aura eSports." The YouTuber is famous for the incredible skills that he portrays in gameplay videos.

He recently crossed 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, underlining his growth over the years.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Kutty Gokul: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 225009777.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming has featured in 11,982 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 1,635 of them, retaining a win percentage of 13.64%. He has accumulated 4,2421 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has 631 games to his name and has 94 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 14.89%. With a K/D ratio of 5.18, he has 2,781 kills.

The YouTuber has participated in 1,075 solo matches and has come out on top on 153 occasions, leading to a win ratio of about 14.23%. He has registered 4,759 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.16.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Frontal Gaming has appeared in a total of 169 squad matches and has a win tally of eight, translating to a win percentage of 4.73%. In the process, he has bagged 526 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.27.

The internet star is yet to compete in solo and duo modes.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Frontal Gaming’s YouTube channel dates back to April 2018. Presently, he has 478 videos on his channel and boasts over 832 million views combined. He also has an enormous subscriber count of over 10.5 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Ankush FREEFIRE: Who has better stats in Free Fire in March 2021?