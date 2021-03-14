Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Kutty Gokul: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

With a mammoth subscriber count of 21.8 million, Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is among the biggest Indian gaming content creators on YouTube. Most of his content is from Free Fire.

Kutty Gokul is a Free Fire content creator known for his interesting Free Fire videos in Tamil. The player has 661k subscribers, 60k of which have come in the last 30 days.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has contested in 10.981 squad matches and has a win tally of 2,677 games, corresponding to a win rate of 24.37%. He has bagged 40,881 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.92.

He has 310 Booyahs in 1,671 duo games, equating to a win rate of 18.55%. The internet star has 6,492 frags and upheld a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Total Gaming has taken part in 906 solo games and stood victorious in 79 of them, translating to a win percentage of 8.71%. He has registered 2,298 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has 225 appearances in the squad games and has edged out his foes in 55 matches, which equals a win ratio of 24.44%. With a K/D ratio of 5.69, he has 968 kills.

Ajjubhai has contented in three duo matches and has a 100% win rate. He has 23 kills with a K/D ratio of 23.

He has played two solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 821845835.

Lifetime stats

Kutty Gokul has participated in 7,599 squad matches this season and has come out on top in 1,740 of them, converting to a win ratio of 22.89%. He has secured 21,625 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 3.69.

He has 332 first-place finishes in 1,372 duo games for a win ratio of 24.19%. With 3,743 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The YouTuber has 1,012 solo matches to his name and has outperformed his foes in 92 of them, ensuring a win rate of 9.09%. Kutty Gokul has notched 2,123 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Kutty Gokul has featured in 23 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and secured two wins, which comes down to a win rate of 8.69%. He has 65 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.10.

The broadcaster has engaged in six duo matches and has bettered his foes on two occasions, ensuring a win percentage of 33.33%. He has accumulated 41 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 10.25.

Apart from this, Kutty Gokul has played three solo games and has six frags with a K/D ratio of two.

Comparison

Both content creators have tremendous stats on display in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is relatively better in the squad matches. Kutty Gokul has a greater win rate in the solo and duo games, whereas the former has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in solo and duo matches as both have taken part in only a few of them. In the squad games, Total Gaming is ahead on both fronts: K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

