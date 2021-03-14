SK Sabir Boss vs Ankush FREEFIRE: Who has better stats in Free Fire in March 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Ankush FREEFIRE are two of the most prominent Indian Free Fire content creators. They are admired for their incredible skills and gameplay videos that are uploaded on their YouTube channels.

Both have grown immensely and currently boast massive subscriber counts of over 3.72 million and 4.69 million, respectively.

Also Read: Nayeem Alam's (Gaming with Nayeem) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in March 2021

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 28,026 squad matches and has a win tally of 9,063, retaining a win percentage of 32.33%. He has bagged 98,420 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.19.

Advertisement

Apart from this, he has played 3,031 games and has 623 victories, having a win rate of 20.55%. He has killed a total of 8,259 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The Indian YouTuber has 1,619 solo matches to his name and has 142 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 8.77%. In the process, he has notched 3,275 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has competed in 472 squad games and has 178 wins, at a win ratio of 37.71%. He has accumulated 1,397 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 4.75.

Advertisement

He has participated in 28 duo matches as well and has triumphed in 12, converting to a win percentage of 42.85%. With a K/D ratio of 6.19, he has 99 frags.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a solo game.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs X-Mania: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 22,456 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 9,610 of them, equating to a win percentage of 42.79%. He has collected 82,393 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of about 6.41.

He has played 3,169 duo games and has come out on top on 1,260 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 39.76%. With 11,991 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.28.

The content creator has featured in 925 squad matches and has 122 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 13.18%. He has racked up 2,566 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has only played two squad games in the ongoing season and has a single win with a win ratio of 50.00%. He has 14 frags with a K/D ratio of 14.00.

He is yet to appear in the solo and duo modes.

Advertisement

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Frontal Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ankush FREEFIRE is ahead on both fronts: K/D ratio and win rate and in all three modes- solo, duo, and squad.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in all modes as Ankush FREEFIRE is yet to take part in the solo and duo games and has only played two squad matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Boca de 09: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?