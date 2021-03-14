Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gaming Subrata Live: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, also known as Desi Gamers, is one of the most notable figures in the Free Fire community. He has recently achieved the milestone of 9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Gaming Subrata Live is another popular face in the Indian Free Fire community. He regularly streams and creates content related to the battle royale title and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.95 million.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 8,004 squad matches and has come out on top on 2,199 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 27.47%. He has accumulated 20,825 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 4,230 games and has 735 first-place finishes for a win rate of 17.37%. With a K/D ratio of 3.19, he has notched 11,137 frags.

The content creator has played 3,353 solo games and has triumphed in 272, leading to a win ratio of 8.11%. In the process, he has bagged 7,520 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 99 squad games in the current ranked season and has bettered his foes in 19 of them, having a win ratio of 19.19%. He has killed a total of 311 enemies, with a K/D ratio of 3.89.

Meanwhile, he has won three of the 52 duo matches he has played, getting his win rate to 5.76%. He has registered 164 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.35.

Desi Gamers has played 31 solo games and has four victories with a win percentage of 12.90%. He has notched 104 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.85.

Gaming Subrata Live’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 29796169.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Gaming Subrata Live has competed in 11,279 squad matches and has a win tally of 3,656, retaining a win percentage of 32.41%. He has racked up 31,173 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.09.

Apart from this, he has won 350 of his1,886 games, which equates to a win rate of 18.55%. With 4,910 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The YouTuber has 1,999 solo games to his name and has remained unbeaten in 237, corresponding to a win ratio of 11.85%. He has secured 4,974 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.82.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Gaming Subrata Live has appeared in 166 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 50 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 30.12%. He has collected 285 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Gaming Subrata Live has contented in 37 duo matches and has emerged victorious in nine of them, translating to a win percentage of 24.32%. He has garnered 93 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Free Fire. In lifetime stats, Gaming Subrata Live has the upper hand in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes: solo, duo, and squad.

It is impossible to compare their stats in solo mode as Gaming Subrata Live is yet to feature in a game. Coming to the duo and squad modes, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, whereas Gaming Subrata Live has a maintained a higher win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

