Top 5 Free Fire items to buy with diamonds in March 2021

Free Fire diamonds are used to purchase most of the exclusive items in the game. The quick-paced battle royale title has many attractive items that players can buy from the in-game shop.

However, diamonds aren't available for free, so players are advised to spend them wisely. This article lists 5 items that players should obtain using diamonds in March 2021.

Note: The items in this article are based on the writer's preference and are entirely subjective.

Top 5 Free Fire items that players should spend their diamonds on

#1 Characters

Characters in Free Fire

With the recent introduction of Skyler and Shirou, there are 37 characters available in Free Fire. Except for Primis and Nulla, each of them boasts unique abilities that help the player on the battlefield.

Players can use diamonds to purchase a character that suits their playing style and their tactical approach to matches.

#2 Elite Pass

Elite Pass in Free Fire

Elite Pass is a tier-based reward system in Garena Free Fire. In this system, players can complete various missions to collect badges and claim rewards. The Elite Pass offers a wide variety of in-game cosmetics, including skins and costumes.

Two paid variants of the pass are currently available in the game: the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. Players can purchase them for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

#3 Events

Garena often introduces Free Fire events that allow players to obtain several items at discounted rates. These in-game events are one of the best ways to use one's diamonds as the player can get the items that they need at lower costs.

The Surprise Store is one of the events that are currently taking place in Free Fire.

#4 Pets

Pets in Free Fire

Like Free Fire characters, pets have special skills that help players get the Booyah in a match. There are over ten pets in the game. Apart from Kitty and Mechanical Pup, each one of them has a unique skill.

Players can acquire a pet that best suits their gameplay.

#5 Gun Crates and Boxes

Gun skins

Players can also spend their diamonds on gun crates in Free Fire. Many gun skins can influence the outcome of a match by boosting the stats of a weapon.

To obtain such skins in the game, players can purchase gun crates and boxes.

