SK Sabir Boss vs AS Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

With a subscriber count of 3.72 million, SK Sabir Boss is among the most subscribed-to Free Fire content creators on YouTube. Players look up to him for his fantastic gameplay.

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is one of India’s famous gaming content creators on YouTube. He regularly streams and uploads content around Free Fire and has amassed a mammoth subscriber count of 9.07 million.

This article compares these players’ in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 28013 squad games and has triumphed on 9062 occasions, approximating a win rate of 32.34%. He has secured 98388 kills and retained a K/D ratio of 5.19.

The internet star has 623 Booyahs in 3031 duo games, which comes down to a win rate of 20.55%. He has racked up 8259 frags and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The YouTuber has featured in 1618 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 142 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.77%. With 3272 eliminations, he holds a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

The streamer has engaged in 459 squad matches this season and has bettered his foes in 177 of them, converting to a win ratio of 38.56%. He has 1365 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.84.

The content creator has played 28 duo matches and has edged out his foes on 12 occasions at a win ratio of 42.85%. He is a kill short of the 100 eliminations mark and has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.19.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has 1150 first-place finishes in 7557 squad games, equating to a win rate of 15.21%. He has 19194 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.

The content creator has 300 wins out of the 2178 duo matches that he has played, ensuring a win rate of 13.77%. He has amassed 5880 kills and retained a K/D ratio of 3.13.

He has played 2220 solo matches and was undefeated in 258 games, reflecting a win rate of 11.62%. The streamer has 6901 eliminations against his name and managed a K/D ratio of 3.52.

Ranked stats

The internet star has participated in 30 squad matches in ranked Season 20, standing victorious in seven games, which equals a win ratio of 23.33%. With a K/D ratio of 3.13, he has 72 frags.

Apart from this, he hasn’t played any other match this season.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has the lead in stats over AS Gaming in the lifetime squad and duo matches. The latter has the edge in the solo games.

AS Gaming hasn’t played solo and duo games in the ongoing season, and hence the stats of these matches cannot be compared. In squad games, SK Sabir Boss has superior stats.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

