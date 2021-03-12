Surprise Store event in Free Fire: Get characters, emotes, skins and more items at discounted rates

Garena recently added a new event called Surprise Store to Free Fire, providing players with a chance to obtain higher tier items at lower or discounted prices.

These items, including bundles, pets and characters, have become a big draw for Free Fire players. Most of these items can be purchased from the in-game store by spending diamonds, which are the in-game currency.

Since players have to pay out of their pockets to get Free Fire diamonds, they often wait for discounts and offers to acquire in-game items.

This article provides players with an overview of the Surprise Store event in Garena Free Fire.

Surprise Store event in Garena Free Fire

The Surprise Store event began today, i.e., March 12, 2021, and will come to an end on March 18, 2021.

The event offers a wide variety of items at discounted prices, including characters, gun crates, emotes, pets, individual fashion items and more.

However, it is crucial to note that every player will have a unique prize pool. This means the prize pool will vary from player to player.

Accessing the Surprise Store and obtaining rewards

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Surprise Store event and purchase items.

Press the calendar option to obtain the event section

Step 1: Players must first start Garena Free Fire and open the event section by pressing the ‘calendar’ icon.

Under the Surprise Store, press the 'Go To' button.

Step 2: They should then press the ‘News’ tab and select the ‘Surprise Store’ section.

Step 3: Next, players should tap on the ‘Go To’ button to access the event’s interface. A wide array of items will appear on the screen.

Press on the 'buy button.

Step 4: Players can pick the item they want and click on the ‘Buy’ button. A pop-up message will appear, prompting them to confirm their purchase.

Tap on the yellow buy button

Step 5: Players can press the 'Buy' button to acquire the item.

