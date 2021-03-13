How to get stylish Free Fire name fonts with unique symbols in March 2021

In Free Fire, players have to set an IGN/nickname while creating their accounts. They also have an opportunity to change these names using a name-change card or diamonds, the in-game currency.

Many players desire to incorporate a stylish Free Fire name with various symbols and fonts to differentiate themselves from others. Hence, they look for means by which they can create such IGNs.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to get stylish Free Fire names with unique symbols in March 2021.

Obtaining stylish Free Fire name fonts with unique symbols in March 2021

Fancytextguru - one such website that the players can use

Regular keyboards on mobile devices do not generally consist of fonts and unique symbols. So, users would have to resort to websites like fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, gypu.com, fancytexttool.net and fancytextguru.com.

They can follow these steps to use such websites and create stylish Free Fire names.

Step 1: Players should visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: They must enter the desired name in the text field. Several results in a variety of fonts will then appear on-screen.

Step 3: Users can choose the required name and paste it while changing the IGN in Garena Free Fire.

How to change IGN in Free Fire

Players can follow the given steps to change the IGN in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire and tap the profile banner on the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: After their profile opens up, users should tap the ‘Edit’ icon, as shown in the below picture:

Press the Edit icon

Step 3: The ‘Player Info’ box appears on-screen, and gamers can click the icon beside the existing nickname.

Click the icon

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the new IGN/nickname. They can paste the name in the text field and click the ‘390 diamonds’ button.

Tap on the 390 diamonds option

In case players have a name-change card, another option with a card symbol would appear. They can click this to change their nicknames using the name-change card.

