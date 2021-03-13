Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Online content creation related to Free Fire has received a significant boost, and the massive player base is one of the reasons behind this growth. Many players have started making videos related to the game across various platforms.

Happy Prince Gaming is a well-known Free Fire YouTuber from India and is a part of the famous guild, GyanGamingGG. He has a massive fan base and has garnered a subscriber count of over 3.53 million.

This article looks at his in-game details.

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124618683.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Happy Prince Gaming has contented in 7724 squad matches and has a win tally of 1646, retaining a win percentage of 21.31%. He has accumulated 21849 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.59.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has 1340 games to his name and has triumphed in 265 of them, coming down to a win rate of 19.77%. With a K/D ratio of 3.33, he has 3580 frags.

The streamer has participated in 1339 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 148, corresponding to a win ratio of 11.05%. He has notched 3376 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has featured in 98 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 11 occasions, converting to a win percentage of 11.22%. In the process, he has bagged 358 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.11.

Apart from this, the content creator has played one duo match and three solo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Happy Prince Gaming's YouTube channel dates back to August 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a wide variety of content related to the battle royale title.

Presently, he has 223 videos on his channel and has over 176 million views combined. Fans can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He has a discord server as well; click here to join it.

