Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs RUOK FF: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ajjubhai, also known as Total Gaming, is one of the most illustrious Free Fire content creators. The Indian YouTuber has an enormous fan base and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 21.8 million. He also owns the Free Fire team, Total Gaming Esports.

RUOK FF is another prominent name in the Free Fire community. He is known for his outstanding skills and electrifying gameplay. Many players admire him, and currently, he has over 6.36 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at and compares their in-game.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10989 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2678, translating to a win rate of 24.36%. He has 40918 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.92.

The streamer has won 310 of the 1671 games played in the duo mode, coming down to a win percentage of 18.55%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6492 frags.

The content creator has played 907 matches and has 79 victories for a win ratio of 8.71%. He has accumulated exactly 2300 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has 233 squad games in the ongoing ranked season to his name and has 56 wins, approximating a win percentage of 24.03%. He has racked up 1005 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.68.

The internet star has played three duo matches and has won all of them, killing 23 enemies at a K/D ratio of 23.00.

The broadcaster has played two solo games as well.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF has competed in 6610 squad games and has come out on top on 2804 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 42.42%. He has registered 31963 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 8.40.

The internet star has played 2595 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 1068, corresponding to a win ratio of about 41.15%. In the process, he has bagged 12849 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 8.41.

The YouTuber has contented 1648 solo games to date and has a winning tally of 502, retaining a win rate of 30.46%. He has garnered 6492 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.66.

Ranked stats

As seen in the picture above, RUOK FF is yet to play a game in all three modes - solo, duo and squad - in the current ranked season.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is tricky.

RUOK FF is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in all three modes - solo, duo and squad - in the lifetime stats.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in all the modes as RUOK FF is yet to participate in a game.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

