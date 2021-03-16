OP BNL's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and subscribers in March 2021

Oussema Elloumi, known by the name of his YouTube channel, BNL, is a popular Free Fire content creator. The Tunisian is renowned for the fun and engaging videos that he uploads.

Over the years, he has garnered a massive fan base, and presently, he has over 5.97 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details in the battle royale sensation.

OP BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

OP BNL has 3295 first-place finishes in 24064 squad games, which comes down to a win percentage of 13.69%. He has registered 80393 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.87.

The YouTuber has 773 duo matches against his name and has bettered his foes in 84 games, corresponding to a win percentage of 10.86%. With 1443 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.09.

The internet star has participated in 1243 solo games and has edged out his competitors in 78 matches, ensuring a win ratio of 6.27%. He has 2404 eliminations, holding a win ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

The streamer has competed in 906 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has managed to win 53 matches, leading to a win percentage of 5.84%. He has 2111 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.47.

Apart from this, the broadcaster hasn’t played any other game in the ranked season 20.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on BNL's YouTube channel dates back to June 2019. Since then, he has been regularly posting videos and has amassed over 388 million views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

BNL also streams content on Nimo TV, and fans can click here to visit his profile

