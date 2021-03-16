SK Sabir Boss vs Insta Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

In the last few years, Free Fire has seen the emergence of a host of digital content creators that churn out content in various languages. SK Sabir Boss is one of the leading YouTubers and has accumulated more than 3.73 million subscribers.

Insta Gamer is an upcoming Free Fire content creator who regularly uploads videos in Malayalam.

This article compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 28056 squad games and has a win tally of 9067 matches, converting to a win rate of 32.31%. He has bagged 98515 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 5.19.

The internet star has participated in 3028 duo games and has won 624 of them, leading to a win ratio of 20.53%. With 8290 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The YouTuber has played 1621 solo games and has remained unbeaten on 142 occasions at a win ratio of 8.76%. He has 3285 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has competed in 498 squad games this ranked season and has stood victorious in 182 of them, holding a win ratio of 36.54%. He has eliminated 1489 enemies and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.71.

The content creator has 13 first-place finishes in 32 duo games, which comes down to a win percentage of 40.625%. He has 116 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.11.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 197218153.

Lifetime stats

Insta Gamer has 1361 Booyahs in 10250 squad matches, ensuring a win ratio of 13.27%. With a K/D ratio of 2.30, he has 20485 kills.

The internet star has engaged in 1620 duo matches and has bettered his foes on 145 occasions, approximating a win rate of 8.95%. He has notched 2906 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.97.

The streamer has won 82 of the 1229 solo games, retaining a win percentage of 6.67%. He has secured 2387 frags and has sustained a K/D ratio of ﻿2.08.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has 427 appearances in the squad matches in the ongoing season and has triumphed in 79 games, corresponding to a win ratio of 18.50%. He has 1095 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Lastly, the content creator has contested in 53 duo matches and has registered two victories, equating to a win ratio of 3.77%. He has 119 frags against his name and managed a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Comparison

The players boast incredible stats in Free Fire. SK Sabir has the edge over his counterpart in all three formats – solo, duo, and squad games – in the lifetime stats.

The ranked solo games’ stats cannot be compared since they are yet to play this mode. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad and duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

