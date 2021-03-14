Ritik Raj's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire has clocked massive viewership numbers on various streaming platforms like YouTube, resulting in the emergence and growth of digital content creators.

Ritik Raj Singh is an upcoming Indian Free Fire content creator on YouTube with a subscriber count of 174k. He regularly uploads his gameplay videos on the channel.

Ritik Raj’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 93758818.

Lifetime stats

Ritik Raj has participated in 17,283 squad matches to date and has outplayed his foes in 4,876 of them, equating to a win percentage of 28.21%. With 48,848 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.94.

The YouTuber has featured in 3,854 duo games and has outplayed his foes in 499 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.94%. Ritik Raj has eliminated 7,262 competitors and retained a K/D ratio of 2.16.

He has 177 Booyahs in 2,085 solo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 8.48%. The content creator has racked up 3,731 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 1.96.

Ranked stats

Ritik Raj has played 194 squad games in the ranked season 20 and bettered his foes in 43 of them, converting to a win percentage of 22.16%. He has bagged 454 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.01.

Apart from this, he has played four solo and three duo matches. Ritik Raj has six and two frags in these matches but is yet to secure a victory.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his channel was uploaded back in June 2018. Since then, he has uploaded more than 429 videos on his channel and garnered over 174k subscribers in total. Ritik Raj has more than 8.5 million views combined.

Players can click here to join his channel.

His social media handles

Ritik Raj is active on Instagram. Players can click here to join it.

